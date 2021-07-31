AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. AerCap has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

