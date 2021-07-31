Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.65. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

