AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. AGCO updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.500-$9.500 EPS.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.65. AGCO has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.80.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

