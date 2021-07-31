Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 69,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,326,386 shares.The stock last traded at $65.39 and had previously closed at $61.72.

The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $77.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

