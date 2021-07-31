Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Truist

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price boosted by Truist from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.66.

ADC opened at $75.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after buying an additional 2,529,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after buying an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $63,357,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $42,735,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

