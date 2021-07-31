Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease underperformed its industry in the past year, primarily due to pandemic-led weakness in lease demand. Moreover, the company anticipates its collection rate to remain under pressure due to the effects of COVID-19. While the company expects aircraft sales activity to increase in 2021 compared with the year-ago levels, it does not expect the same to return to pre-pandemic levels in the year The increase in operating expenses are concerning as well. However, we are impressed by Air Lease’s endeavors to reward its shareholders. In November 2020, Air Lease's board approved a 7% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 16 cents per share. Steady growth in Air Lease’s fleet is also appreciative. The company's liquidity position is also praiseworthy.”

NYSE:AL opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.15. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Air Lease’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,555,000 after buying an additional 118,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,969 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,616,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,212,000 after purchasing an additional 161,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 41.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after purchasing an additional 782,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 34.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 545,938 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

