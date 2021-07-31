Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded Airbus to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Airbus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.16.

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90. Airbus has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

