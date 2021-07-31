Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.00

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 132929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EADSY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 49.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbus SE will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

