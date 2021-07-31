Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €22.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €22.50 ($26.47) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aixtron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.71 ($30.25).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €20.78 ($24.45) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 1 year high of €23.56 ($27.72). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

