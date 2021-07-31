Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Akita Drilling has a 52 week low of C$6.52 and a 52 week high of C$9.23.

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.00 million.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

