Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.31.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

