Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AD.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE AD.UN opened at C$17.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.27 and a 1-year high of C$18.23. The stock has a market cap of C$800.32 million and a P/E ratio of 7.81.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

