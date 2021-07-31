Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,948. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

