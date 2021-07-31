Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%.

ALEX opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

