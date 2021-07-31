Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) EVP Sells $1,046,000.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ARE opened at $201.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.42. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,913 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
