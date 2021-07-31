Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) EVP Sells $1,046,000.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ARE opened at $201.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.42. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,913 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

