Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.91.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $73.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,813 in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allakos by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Allakos by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

