Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Releases Earnings Results

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.47. 47,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,333. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $736.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

