Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.180-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.29 million.
ALGM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. 856,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
In related news, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $699,037.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,570 shares of company stock worth $8,098,821. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
