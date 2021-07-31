Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.180-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.29 million.

ALGM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. 856,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.13.

In related news, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $699,037.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,570 shares of company stock worth $8,098,821. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

