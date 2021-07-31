Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Earnings Results

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALGM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.41. 856,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,575. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $310,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,049.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,570 shares of company stock worth $8,098,821 in the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

