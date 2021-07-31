Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.09. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,004 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after purchasing an additional 439,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,235,000 after purchasing an additional 210,672 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,589,000 after purchasing an additional 286,498 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 702,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

