Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $39.91 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

