Alpaca Finance Hits Market Cap of $142.30 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 115.8% against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $142.30 million and $45.01 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 142,153,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,800,272 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.