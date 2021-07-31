Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,694.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,478.83. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 97.35 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.00.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

