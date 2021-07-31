Alphabet Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $25.57 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $25.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $27.00. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $24.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $27.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $33.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $111.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $134.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,553.25. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

