AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of ATGFF opened at $21.00 on Friday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

