Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 42.56%.

Amadeus IT Group stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. 40,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.97. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

