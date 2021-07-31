Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,904.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $15.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,126.19.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,459.65. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $5,986,000. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

