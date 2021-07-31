Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $5,000.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,126.19.

AMZN stock opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,459.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

