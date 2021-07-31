Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%.

NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,565,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,366,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

