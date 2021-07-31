Ambrosus (AMB) Price Reaches $0.0327 on Major Exchanges

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $280,412.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Ambrosus

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 764,530,505 coins and its circulating supply is 216,298,858 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

