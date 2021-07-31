Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report sales of $260.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $275.00 million. Ameresco posted sales of $223.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million.

AMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.73.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $68.53. 187,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,372. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 300.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 26,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

