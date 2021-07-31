American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAL. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

