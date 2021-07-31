American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.88 million.

American Outdoor Brands stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. 120,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,640. The company has a market capitalization of $378.26 million and a P/E ratio of 20.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.66. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

AOUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

