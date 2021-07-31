American States Water (AWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. American States Water’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American States Water to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AWR opened at $88.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12. American States Water has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

