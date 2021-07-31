Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 5,652 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.82% of AAR worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 121.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,145,000 after acquiring an additional 712,488 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth about $1,074,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

