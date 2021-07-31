Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $12.56 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,688,000 after purchasing an additional 107,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,655,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,137,000 after acquiring an additional 373,649 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -239.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Ventas’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

