Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.16.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

