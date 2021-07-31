Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce $6.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.32 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $25.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.79 billion to $26.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.13 billion to $28.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.54. 2,284,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.23. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

