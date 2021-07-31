Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce $2.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the lowest is $2.67 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,672. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.73. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

