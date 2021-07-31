Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $72.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $72.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

