Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its position in PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in PTC by 18,920.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in PTC by 359.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $135.45 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.08.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

