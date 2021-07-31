Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,799 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Open Text by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Open Text by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,344,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

OTEX opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

