Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 52,778 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Oil worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 80,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,732,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,090 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,228.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 384,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 373,232 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,095,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 570,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 587.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 478,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 408,765 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.