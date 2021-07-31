Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 829 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $5,643,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $363.02 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.45.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

