Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter worth $330,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 105.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth $245,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.13.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.