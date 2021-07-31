Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 92,610 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,610 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $39,387,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 1,423,373 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $21,886,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 525.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 770,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after buying an additional 647,608 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.33.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

