Analysts Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.63 Million

Brokerages expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to announce $16.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.57 million and the highest is $24.00 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $198.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $94.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.48 million to $126.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $169.30 million, with estimates ranging from $25.19 million to $260.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in bluebird bio by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in bluebird bio by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in bluebird bio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. 720,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,272. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.37.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

