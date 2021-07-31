Analysts Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post sales of $32.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.62 million. CareCloud reported sales of $19.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $133.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $135.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $149.11 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.17 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTBC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CareCloud has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other CareCloud news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $170,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,381 shares of company stock worth $1,407,959 over the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter worth $122,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 159,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

