Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.97 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $7.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,742.52.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,398 shares of company stock valued at $43,641,993 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $17.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,863.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,777. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,127.94 and a 12 month high of $1,866.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,514.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

