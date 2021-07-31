Analysts Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Post $2.37 EPS

Brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post $2.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $2.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $11.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $12.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $12.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 177,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $376.00 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $384.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

